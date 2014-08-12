Jan Semler

My little GIF Animations

Jan Semler
Jan Semler
  • Save
My little GIF Animations gif animation after effects icons flat iphone ipad macbook play webdesign transitions movement
Download color palette

I make some little GIF Animations for my upcoming new Website. I have combined the 3 Animations into one so there will be an GIF animation for interface design, animation and webdesign. Done in After Effects with help of ease and wizz.

What do you think Guys? Any suggestions?

Jan Semler
Jan Semler

More by Jan Semler

View profile
    • Like