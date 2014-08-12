My little GIF Animations

Trending designs to inspire you
I make some little GIF Animations for my upcoming new Website. I have combined the 3 Animations into one so there will be an GIF animation for interface design, animation and webdesign. Done in After Effects with help of ease and wizz.
What do you think Guys? Any suggestions?