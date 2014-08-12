Cover book

Trending designs to inspire you
Book UMMC
A biography book of the largest holding in Russia – Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC)
The book fully represents all directions of the holding's activity: from non-ferrous and ferrous metallurgy to aircraft engineering with the geography in 17 regions of Russia and abroad.
Client - Gelio press