Hexadite Cool Branding, UX & GUI Design :)

We are very proud to introduce you the cool branding created for Hexadite, an Automated Cyber Incident Response Solution.
http://www.hexadite.com
Thanks to @Hila Peleg, @Noam Liss and @Michal Hendel @Eran Mendel
and all my Lions for this great design!
Brand, illustration, animations, icons, UX & GUI Design exclusively created for Hexadite by Inkod Hypera Ltd
www.inkod-hypera.com