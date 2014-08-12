Ilan Dray

Hexadite Cool Branding, UX & GUI Design :)

branding icons cyber incident hack automatic response
We are very proud to introduce you the cool branding created for Hexadite, an Automated Cyber Incident Response Solution.
http://www.hexadite.com

Thanks to @Hila Peleg, @Noam Liss and @Michal Hendel @Eran Mendel
and all my Lions for this great design!

Brand, illustration, animations, icons, UX & GUI Design exclusively created for Hexadite by Inkod Hypera Ltd
www.inkod-hypera.com

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
