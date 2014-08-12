green chameleon

Prothero Final Development

Prothero Final Development branding typography lettering logo custom glasses eyewear handcrafted development process concept
Further development on the Prothero branding project. We are nearing the end with this one now, ourselves and Prothero can feel it! After meticulously tweaking this deliberate signature, we feel it still balances nicely whilst retaining its unpredictable aesthetics.

A versatile design studio.
