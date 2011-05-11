Hugo Loning

Players Lister

Hugo Loning
Hugo Loning
Hire Me
  • Save
Players Lister website interface ui game
Download color palette

Drill-down option lister for a platform for professional basketball players & organizations.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Hugo Loning
Hugo Loning
Visual designer with UX/UI DNA
Hire Me

More by Hugo Loning

View profile
    • Like