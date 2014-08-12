Now we'll get Dribbble apps like these :)

Hidde van der Ploeg

Since the Dribbble API has been updated it will be a matter of time before something like this will be in the app store. Quick concept work. Anyone interested in creating this? Could be fun...

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
