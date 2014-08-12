Anton Romanenko

App Icons Ver03

Anton Romanenko
Anton Romanenko
  • Save
App Icons Ver03 icon flat simple clean couple setting bill presentation dashboard chart
Download color palette

I am working on icons for miniApps, this is first 4 from the big pack.
I would really appreciate your feedback and any comments, thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Anton Romanenko
Anton Romanenko

More by Anton Romanenko

View profile
    • Like