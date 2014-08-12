Aaron Fernandez

App O Matic

This is a personal project i just started working on. Its a way to showcase the apps that have been designed by us or that are WIP.

Let me know what you guys think :)

And a big shout out to @Ann Aleynikova for the invite!

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
