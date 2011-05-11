Josh Ferrara

YouCanSend.me / Kevin the Penguin

Josh Ferrara
Josh Ferrara
  • Save
YouCanSend.me / Kevin the Penguin logo mascot type typography grey black white red blue yellow penguin animal character web web app
Download color palette

A mascot and logo for web application we're building. http://youcansend.me to check it out!

E21b188a7401a88935f6491787b2220c
Rebound of
YouCanSend.me Logo Concept
By Josh Ferrara
Josh Ferrara
Josh Ferrara

More by Josh Ferrara

View profile
    • Like