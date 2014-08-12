WUYI RUIFANG TEA PACKAGING 2012

WUYI RUIFANG TEA PACKAGING

Designed by ONE & ONE DESIGN



Wuyi Rueifang tea, founded in 1899 by Mr. Jiang Taiyuan in Wuyishan which is the famous teahouse in the last period of the Qing. There are something unique about tea cultivation and tea processing by Mr. Jiang. Still now, Mr. Jiang is the third generation of successor. Robe tea, cassia tea, narcissus tea and some other collection of tea the produce are all taste mellow and have clarity color.



One & One Design developed the brand identity and in charge of full collection packaging design for WUYI RUIFANG tea since 2012.

Full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/17681745/WUYI-RUIFANG-BRAND-IDENTITY-AND-TEA-PACKAGING-2012