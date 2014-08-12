UNIQUEWAY TRAVEL BRANDING DESIGN

UniqueWay - a travel consultancy company without tour guides, offers customized travel plans which gives once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. As the name suggests, UniqueWay is leading a revolution in the traditional tourism market in China, spreading a new travel concept with dedication to professionalism and an eye for details.



In 2013, One & One was appointed the exclusive designer to come up with the following promotional materials; a general guide to UniqueWay, a set of travel coupon, 14 unique invitation cards and brochures for each of the selected destinations, and biography for UniqueWay’s distinguished travelers. The process of bringing UniqueWay’s brand image to live is very much like a travel experience for us, discovering unlimited possibilities within ourselves.



The logos on the front page of all promotional materials were thermoprinted to give a pearly white touch; we have chosen natural white paper to highlight UniqueWay’s commitment to remain true to the essence of travel.



For the 14 unique invitation cards, we have singled out the most representative landmark of each destination, reinvented with a tinge of playfulness to bring out the element of action. The use of wax seal gives 'customized' travel plan a classy appeal. Also part of the whole package is the name card, printed in the traditional and eloquent letterpress method.



Last but not least is the design of the logo. Simple it may seems, elevated arch as the mountain and the opposite as the sea, but conveys the spirit of UniqueWay in an unfussy way; to bring travel back to the basics.

