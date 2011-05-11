Nigel Smith

Scent Logo

Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
  • Save
Scent Logo logo
Download color palette

Been working on a logo for some friends. They are starting a business selling hand made soaps. They wanted something that would double as a logo and a sticker for their packaging.

I am happy with it but feel it could be improved, any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith

More by Nigel Smith

View profile
    • Like