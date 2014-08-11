Workspace 2014

Skyler Ray Taylor

I enjoy seeing pictures of other people's workspaces, so I thought I'd post mine for anyone interested.

Equipment:
MacbookPro Retina
Thunderbolt Display
Wacom Tablet
Drobo

Other Stuff:
So many windows
Macintosh Classic
Framed shadowbox of Apple mice 1990-2007
Gambit
Vintage Konica Camera
Where the Wild Things Are figures

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
