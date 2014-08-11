Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made up a word, guys. My proofreading/vocabulary skills keep me humble. The point still remains: I need to be uncomfortable to keep pushing myself forward. Comfort breeds stagnation. It's weird, it seems like my whole goal in life was to be "comfortable."
Well, I think I'd rather keep making up words and do what I love than be "comfortable.*"
*comfortable = stagnation in life, ceasing to move forward and challenge myself to be better in everything I do.