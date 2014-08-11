I made up a word, guys. My proofreading/vocabulary skills keep me humble. The point still remains: I need to be uncomfortable to keep pushing myself forward. Comfort breeds stagnation. It's weird, it seems like my whole goal in life was to be "comfortable."

Well, I think I'd rather keep making up words and do what I love than be "comfortable.*"

*comfortable = stagnation in life, ceasing to move forward and challenge myself to be better in everything I do.