Charlie Waite
Focus Lab

HiDEF

Charlie Waite
Focus Lab
Charlie Waite for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
HiDEF focus lab commerce branding shop web design website flat design icons
Download color palette

@Bill S Kenney and I are working on something new for HiDEF Lifestyle. First pass at the home page with some hovers and such. More to come...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like