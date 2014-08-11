XDlayouts

Download Free Pricing Table Adobe Muse Template

XDlayouts
XDlayouts
  • Save
Download Free Pricing Table Adobe Muse Template adobe muse pricing table muse widgets
Download color palette

The Adobe Muse file is fully-editable so you can easily change colors, fonts and styles according to your needs. Enjoy!

Download & Html Demo: http://musefree.com/modern-pricing-table/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
XDlayouts
XDlayouts

More by XDlayouts

View profile
    • Like