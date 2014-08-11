Muse iOS App Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Muse is all about the vibe. Users can create custom album artwork and share their sculpted vibe to let friends know what they're listening to. My friend Adam approached me to create the icon. He and his team at 88Oak developed the app.
Here's a screenie!