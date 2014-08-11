Trending designs to inspire you
Another variation on a dropdown multiselect. The idea here is that it may not be always beneficial to show all selected options in the ui, and you may want an element with an expected height/width. This gives you those expectations, and still provides an autocomplete to filter the list while showing you a count of how many items are selected (which may not be included in the display text on the select box.
It also provides the affordance that it looks similar to a native select, so you may be more likely to expect this type of behavior (dropdown list with options you can select).