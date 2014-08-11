Matt Shwery

Dropdown Multiselect

Matt Shwery
Matt Shwery
  • Save
Dropdown Multiselect dropdown check list multi select multiselect ui form input search autocomplete choices
Download color palette

Another variation on a dropdown multiselect. The idea here is that it may not be always beneficial to show all selected options in the ui, and you may want an element with an expected height/width. This gives you those expectations, and still provides an autocomplete to filter the list while showing you a count of how many items are selected (which may not be included in the display text on the select box.

It also provides the affordance that it looks similar to a native select, so you may be more likely to expect this type of behavior (dropdown list with options you can select).

Ee2666a873d4b9c391542d906dca18d0
Rebound of
Dropdown checklist w/ autocomplete
By Matt Shwery
View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
Matt Shwery
Matt Shwery

More by Matt Shwery

View profile
    • Like