Hug A Tree

Hug A Tree
I've been so busy with product management and project management at Marketo. Thought it's about time I get back into designing. The goal of these next couple projects is to have fun and get artsy using Illustrator and Photoshop as my mediums. Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
