Ligature Collective submission

Ligature Collective submission
didn't make the cut to join the squad, but i still got the chance to practice some flourishing so it was a win for me. typically i wouldn't go symmetrical, but it seemed right for this one. props to the winners, they most definitely deserved it.

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
