Igor Alves
Filmeria Logo
It's time to bring something out.
So, more than three years ago I designed this logo for a side project. That should allow movie lovers like me share their passion. The main ideia was mixing the typical movie tape aesthetics (vertical movement, shines and black color) into some chat balloon.

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
