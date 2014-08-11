George Xanthos AKA Weirdink

John Lee Hooker • The Healer

George Xanthos AKA Weirdink
George Xanthos AKA Weirdink
John Lee Hooker • The Healer
Inspired by the awesome series of @Jean Mosambi of course! Began doodling this dude on my way to home on my smartphone and knew straight away he is going to make the cover! My favourite artist (Jim Flora) + my favourite blues musician (John Lee Hooker) :)

cheers!

Rebound of
Red wine for my blues
By Jean Mosambi
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
George Xanthos AKA Weirdink
George Xanthos AKA Weirdink
