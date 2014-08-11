John Lee Hooker • The Healer

Trending designs to inspire you
Inspired by the awesome series of @Jean Mosambi of course! Began doodling this dude on my way to home on my smartphone and knew straight away he is going to make the cover! My favourite artist (Jim Flora) + my favourite blues musician (John Lee Hooker) :)
cheers!