Kraftkällan health products

Kraftkällan health products packaging
Works samples for my school application to Berghs school of communication. This would be the gym chains own health products, a sports drink and protein powder. Each product would have it's own symbol, with a folded effect similar to that of the heart in the logotype. Kraftkällan means Power source.

Application for Berghs
Posted on May 11, 2011
I conceptualize, design and make apps.

