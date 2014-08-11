Cole Derochie

Page Build

Cole Derochie
Cole Derochie
  • Save
Page Build illustration gif after effects illustrator animation motion design
Download color palette

I made some feature gifs as part of some art direction exploration for Unbounce. We decided to go in a different direction but these were still super fun to work on.

Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
Cole Derochie
Cole Derochie

More by Cole Derochie

View profile
    • Like