Quadra Type

Hello, my mate @Noe Araujo helped me to develop my first usable font, I learned a lot in the process and I hope I can make a few more from now.

I hope can help you on some project.

Download Here: http://quadra.eldelentes.mx/

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
