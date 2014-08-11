Sunny ~ Relax at the Beach

♥ Introducing Sunny for iPhone & iPad ♥

Sunny beams your mind to beautiful beaches in stereoscopic 3D for headphones. So you can focus and relax.

Enjoy in your browser!

What'cha think? Please comment below!

---

About:

Like my other app Windy, Sunny features 3D parallax scenes with stereoscopic 3D audio. The browser demo makes use of CSS3 transforms and filters, and in some instances uses CSS masks to work with opaque JPEG images rather than heavy PNGs.

Art by environmental star-illustrator Marie Beschorner.

More info soon :)