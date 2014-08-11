Matt Crump

Coaster Corners

Matt Crump
Matt Crump
  • Save
Coaster Corners minimalism photography art design green
Download color palette

Instagram featured this photo for their Weekend Hashtag Project, #WHPlinemeetscorner, where elements inside the photo intersect with the corners of the frame.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
Matt Crump
Matt Crump

More by Matt Crump

View profile
    • Like