Alex Miles
Dropbox Design

Dropbox for Android Search

Alex Miles
Dropbox Design
Alex Miles for Dropbox Design
  • Save
Dropbox for Android Search android dropbox search
Download color palette

One of my most recent projects at Dropbox was just released! An improved search experience in Dropbox for Android.

Read more about this release on our blog:
https://blog.dropbox.com/2014/08/dropbox-for-android-introducing-doc-previews-and-smarter-search/

Featured on:
Lifehacker
PCWorld
Engadget
The Next Web

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
Dropbox Design
Dropbox Design

More by Dropbox Design

View profile
    • Like