Micah Spieler

Healthy Schools Program Redesign

Micah Spieler
Micah Spieler
  • Save
Healthy Schools Program Redesign clockwork dashboard schools application web charts chart web app pie chart
Download color palette

Launched a MAJOR overhaul of The Alliance for a Healthier Generation's Healthy Schools Program.

Check it out: http://schools.healthiergeneration.org

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
Micah Spieler
Micah Spieler

More by Micah Spieler

View profile
    • Like