California Grill Coffee

The recently renovated California Grill was completely captivating when I previewed the space. My aim was to capture mid-century modern decor and play off animation ink and paint department's paint jars in this design.

Part of a series that I designed and illustrated for the Disney Coffee Collection by Joffrey's.

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
