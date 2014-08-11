California Grill Coffee

Trending designs to inspire you
The recently renovated California Grill was completely captivating when I previewed the space. My aim was to capture mid-century modern decor and play off animation ink and paint department's paint jars in this design.
Part of a series that I designed and illustrated for the Disney Coffee Collection by Joffrey's.
