Wolfwithin Product Shot

Here's one of the product shots for the Wolfwithin tee, taken by friend and fellow designer @Ashley Heafy. The shirts launched last week and have had great responses from both the online and wakeskate/wakeboard communities. It goes to show that the best projects are the ones that help your friends.

I still have some available in my shop, so check them out. Like I said before, they're for a great cause!

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
