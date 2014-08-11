Wolfwithin Product Shot

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's one of the product shots for the Wolfwithin tee, taken by friend and fellow designer @Ashley Heafy. The shirts launched last week and have had great responses from both the online and wakeskate/wakeboard communities. It goes to show that the best projects are the ones that help your friends.
I still have some available in my shop, so check them out. Like I said before, they're for a great cause!