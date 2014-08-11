Stefan Poulos

OctoTee

Stefan Poulos
Stefan Poulos
  • Save
OctoTee octopus tshirt screenprint design gold foil
Download color palette

My tshirt design is for sale over at Cotton Bureau. It's printed on American Apparel Tri-blend Black with Gold Foil eyes. Guys and girl sizes are available. Thanks!

https://cottonbureau.com/products/octotee

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
Stefan Poulos
Stefan Poulos

More by Stefan Poulos

View profile
    • Like