Hello Avocode mac yosemite app icon avocode sketch green practice
Hey guys, as I saw @David Stefanides's icon for Avocode I thought I'd try my own version of it and at the same time I'd give Sketch a whirl...

The result is a little bit of icon-making and I learned a couple of tricks in Sketch as well.

Rebound of
Avocode Icon [Yosemite]
By David Stefanides
Posted on Aug 11, 2014
