My wife and I have been marathoning through the Harry Potter movies in the past days.
I had a sketchbook close-by, and started sketching visual identity ideas for some of the entities/shops in the movie series. Some are refreshes, some are attempts at starting from scratch. I'm just having fun.
Suggestions, comments, feedback, and rebounds welcome.
Third: Quality Quidditch Supplies.