The Creative Pursuit

On my Instagram I tend to post short messages followed by a more developed thought in the caption. I enjoy Instagram as a platform for sharing these thoughts, but I'm always left wishing I had written more. For the past month or so I've been writing everyday and working on my personal website. I'm looking to launch it on the 21st of this month, and as it will include a portfolio section I'm most excited about starting a blog. I'll be posting some illustrations that are apart of my site soon. Any way, that's something to look forward to.