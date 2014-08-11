Callie Hegstrom

Rustic Images Pack

rustic
My first love will always be photography. And I'm lucky to live in a state that provides a lot of rustic scenery and inspiration, so I've been slowing amassing a collection of rustic stock photos for my own work. However, now I'm wondering if anyone would find them useful for their own projects...thoughts?

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
