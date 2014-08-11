Brandiose

Everett AquaSox "Trident E"

Everett AquaSox "Trident E" baseball logo sports everett aquasox trident seattle mariners
The Everett AquaSox are the Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate. During our visit to Event, we saw how many fans were wearing throwback Mariners "Trident M" caps. As a tribute to their affiliate, we simply turned the trident on the side, and had an Everett "E." We share more sketches this week inside The Clink Room.

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
