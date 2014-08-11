Everett AquaSox "Trident E"

Trending designs to inspire you
The Everett AquaSox are the Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate. During our visit to Event, we saw how many fans were wearing throwback Mariners "Trident M" caps. As a tribute to their affiliate, we simply turned the trident on the side, and had an Everett "E." We share more sketches this week inside The Clink Room.