API Upload

You can now upload via the new OAuth API, so I used the API to upload this announcement of API uploading.

This is also one of the last endpoints that we feel is required for a public release. There's still no official release date, but it's getting close.

And a reminder that we'll be in San Francisco this week for the Dropbox Meetup. If you'd like to discuss the new API, at the meetup or elsewhere, let me know.