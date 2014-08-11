c

New Square Icons

New Square Icons reader invoice analytics calendar ipad coffee cup cafe stopwatch sandwich support settings store
For the last two weeks, I've been working on overhauling Square's icon library. The first batch of ~50 icons shipped this morning — here are some of my favorites. Check them out in the attachment, or in situ on https://squareup.com/ ("Products" pages are the best way to see them)

