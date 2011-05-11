Ben Swygart

Blood Sweat & Tears

Ben Swygart
Ben Swygart
  • Save
Blood Sweat & Tears crest hand brothers
Download color palette

After lossing most of my index finger working on a project I was prompted to create a graphic for it. Thinking of incorporating it into the business card.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Ben Swygart
Ben Swygart

More by Ben Swygart

View profile
    • Like