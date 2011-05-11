Mike Rogers

Carnival de ScentAir #3

Carnival de ScentAir #3 invite blue orange ticket banner stripes wheel type texture
Finishing this thing up pretty soon. Since we are printing it in house, we have a few limitations, but I'll be perforating the bottom edge for the RSVP tear off.

I scrapped the idea of a bunch of texture throughout and traded it for a more letter-pressed look on the dark blue.

Rebound of
Carnival de ScentAir #2
Posted on May 11, 2011
