Caroline Hadilaksono

Farm to Table watercolor

Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono
  • Save
Farm to Table watercolor illustration watercolor
Download color palette

I wrote a little article on Farm to Table. I thought it needed something a little less technical than plan drawings, so I painted this.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Caroline Hadilaksono
Caroline Hadilaksono

More by Caroline Hadilaksono

View profile
    • Like