Jeff Broderick

ID Badge v2

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
ID Badge v2 id badge card authenticate lock retina iphone iphone4
Download color palette

Slightly modified icon. What do you think?

737ac9e1453738ae484879bda49fe7b4
Rebound of
ID Badge
By Jeff Broderick
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like