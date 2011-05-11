Juani Ruiz Echazú

relevance

Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú
  • Save
relevance logo typography typographic letter relevance dirt grunge
Download color palette

Almost there! Remember this is my first attempt at creating a typographic logo; letters were all made from scratch :)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú

More by Juani Ruiz Echazú

View profile
    • Like