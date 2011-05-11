Heather Buchel

Footer - Alice's Kitchen

Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel
  • Save
Footer - Alice's Kitchen footer
Download color palette

Footer area for what will soon be Alice's Kitchen (home baked goods and specialty meat vendor in the Lansing City Market)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel

More by Heather Buchel

View profile
    • Like