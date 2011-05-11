Téo Brito

Indie On The Run

Indie On The Run
I made this illustration for the cover of the project Indie On The Run, in which Brazilian bands played their versions of the songs of Paul McCartney.

You can listen here: http://bit.ly/iF1ljr

Posted on May 11, 2011
