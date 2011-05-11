Ryan Putnam

We're Expecting!

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
We're Expecting! vector illustrator baby pregnant icon typography fun happy
Download color palette

We're expecting!! I super excited and me and Carmen just started telling people today, so I came up with this fun graphic.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like