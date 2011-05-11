T-Shirt for NBA's 2011 MVP: Derrick Rose. The design was done for a client, who has printed them as an unofficial fan t-shirt for sale in and around Chicago.

Derrick Rose is not only the Bulls' star player, he's also a Chicago native, so this shirt was made to show his roots (no pun intended).

You can also check out a bunch of cool process shots on my blog! http://fringefocus.com/2011/process/process-derrick-rose-t-shirt