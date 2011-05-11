Brandon Herbel

Military Merit

Military Merit
Inspired by the Military Merit badge that was given out in 1780. Later turned into the Purple Heart.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Badge_of_Military_Merit

Posted on May 11, 2011
