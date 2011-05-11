Jonathan Speir

Story

Jonathan Speir
Jonathan Speir
  • Save
Story letterpress gray rebound finished story
Download color palette

Thought I would post an update to the finished product. Really happy with how these turned out.

8c3d61573fd5464f0adf3df7958ebb6e
Rebound of
The Story
By Jonathan Speir
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Jonathan Speir
Jonathan Speir

More by Jonathan Speir

View profile
    • Like